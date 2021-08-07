 
August 7, 2021

PAF fighter trainer aircraft crashes near Attock

August 7, 2021

ISLAMABAD: A Pakistan Air Force (PAF) fighter trainer aircraft has crashed during a routine training mission near Attock, a spokesperson of the PAF said Friday.

“Both pilots have ejected successfully. No loss of life or property has been reported so far on ground,” the official said.

The official said that a Board of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the accident.

