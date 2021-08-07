FIA detains four accused for posting objectionable videos

MULTAN: The Federal Investigation Agency’s Cyber Crime Cell Friday arrested four accused for their involvement in harassing, capturing objectionable pictures and blackmailing people by posting videos on social media.

The FIA team arrested accused Tahir Mehmood of Bahawalnagar over sexually harassing and blackmailing a student of Bahawalpur Islamia University, accused Sajjid Hussein and Muhammad Humza, of Khangarh, Multan, for child pornography of Zuhrain Haider, 16, who died in March 2021 and accused M Sajjad of Sargodha for sexually abusing and uploading objectionable pictures of a victim.