One arrested for blackmailing woman

PESHAWAR: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested an imposter who pretended to be an army official and blackmailed a woman.
An official said one Kamran approached the FIA against a man and accused him of impersonating as an army official and blackmailing his sister after the two had developed friendship on social media.