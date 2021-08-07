 
Sat Aug 07, 2021
BR
Bureau report
August 7, 2021

One arrested for blackmailing woman

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested an imposter who pretended to be an army official and blackmailed a woman.

An official said one Kamran approached the FIA against a man and accused him of impersonating as an army official and blackmailing his sister after the two had developed friendship on social media.

