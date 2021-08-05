PU library, Iqbal Academy sign MoU

LAHORE: The Punjab University Library and Iqbal Academy Pakistan have signed a memorandum of understanding for the scanning of rare books of Allama Iqbal with side notes on every book in his own handwriting at Punjab University Library. The purpose of this agreement is to preserve the rare material in digital form and make it available for research purposes by both the Punjab University Library and Iqbal Academy, Pakistan. Iqbal Academy Director Prof Dr Baseera Ambreen and PU Chief Librarian Dr Muhammad Haroon Usmani signed the MoU in the presence of Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, Pro-Vice Chancellor in his office.