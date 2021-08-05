Monsoon tree plantation launched

MARDAN: District administration started monsoon tree plantation under the Clean and Green Pakistan Campaign here on Tuesday.

Senior Minister Atif Khan, MPA Zahir Shah Toru and Deputy Commissioner Mardan Habibullah Arif formally inaugurated the Monsoon Tree Plantation Campaign by planting trees at Bacha Khan Medical Complex.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Adeel Ahmad Sattar, officials of Bacha Khan Medical Complex, Forest Department, Education, Civil Defence, Health, TMOs, Sports, C&W officers, Civil Defence, volunteers and media representatives were present on the occasion.

Talking to the media, the senior minister said that the administration was implementing the prime minister’s vision of Clean and Green Pakistan. He added that every citizen should play their role to make the country green. He appreciated the efforts of the organisers of the campaign.

Zahir Shah Toru on the occasion said that planting of trees cleans the environment and also reduces pollution. He appealed to the people to plant two saplings per person and also ensure their maintenance.