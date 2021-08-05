Pakistan hope Arshad needs prayers from country fellows

ISLAMABAD: Felicitations have started pouring in a bit early but Pakistan hope javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem needs prayers instead of felicitations at this point of time as he has miles to go before winning a medal at Tokyo Olympics.

Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Fehmida Mirza and director general Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) congratulated Arshad on making it to the 12-man finals. Arshad no doubt is capable of springing a surprise, he needs an extraordinary effort to win a medal at the Games and needs a lot of prayers as well as total concentration. Felicitations from all around could de-track him from focusing fully on the winning a medal.

Majority of the javelin throwers around the world usually hold their best for the last and just try to make it to the finals first before unleashing their best. Arshad needs prayers from the country fellows so that he should be in top form going into the final round on Saturday.

All those who threw the javelin to around 84m distance during the qualifying round on Wednesday are capable of reaching 90m. Arshad is also capable of clearing the mark. All he needs now is prayers rather than felicitations. He should also concentrate on his goal and that is to win a medal rather than dispatching video messages back home at halfway stage. Such an act would serve no good to him at this stage.