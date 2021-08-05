KMC to improve recreational facilities for people

Administrator Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Laeeq Ahmed on Wednesday said citizens were suffering from frustration and depression due to the situation of Covid-19 in the city, and it was important to provide them with as many recreational facilities as possible.

"The deadly epidemic has radically changed the lives of the people. Renovation of all parks in Karachi and availability of other facilities should be ensured so that citizens can have a better time in these parks with their families," the administrator said during his surprise visit to Jheel Park.

Ahmed inspected various parts of the park and ordered immediate construction of the outer wall which had fallen from several places. He said that the Park was one of the ancient parks in Karachi and a recreational facility to a large population of the surrounding areas.

"In the evenings, a large number of citizens come to this park to spend their leisure time, so this place should be made as good as possible," he added. The administrator said that trees planted in the parks were helpful in improving the environment, and directed to plant more tress, including the ancient trees of Karachi, namely, papaya, jasmine, jungle jalebi, coconut and palm.

Ahmed said that a continuous tree plantation campaign was being carried out in the city by the KMC and now this campaign was also being run in collaboration with the civil society. "The Faizan Global Relief Foundation has provided 100,000 plants, while a memorandum of understanding has been signed with the NED University of Engineering and Technology to create 300 Miyawaki forests in the city. The Rotary Club and other social Welfare agencies are also helping us in tree plantation," said the administrator.

He said as the largest city in the country, Karachi also had many problems but we were trying to solve the issue and provide opportunities to the citizens to participate in useful and healthy activities.

Ahmed also urged the citizens to take all possible precautions due to the current situation of the Covid-19 and follow the standard operating procedures to minimize the harm.