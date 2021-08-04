PPP demands probe into LNG purchase at high rate

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) has demanded an independent inquiry into the issue of buying LNG at exorbitant prices. “The purchase of LNG at exorbitant prices has raised many questions as the current purchase of LNG is the most expensive in history,” said PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, calling for investigation.

Bukhari said the biggest and costly deal in the history of the country in the tenure of the PTI government, which claims itself transparent, is a huge scandal. “Imran’ tenure has become the era of mega-scandals. The nation has the right to raise the question why the NAB is silent over the financial scam of the ruling party. The NAB should immediately investigate the LNG procurement,” he added. “All details of the LNG deal should be brought to light as its purchase at a high price will leave a direct impact on the poor.”