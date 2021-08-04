Punjab PA passes Privileges Bill again

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly once again approved the Privileges Bill 2021, which invoked protests by journalists and was returned by the governor with objections.

The session, presided over by Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi, was fully participated in by MPAs of all parties. Through the amended law, one schedule was added to the original law of 1972. Journalists had some reservations about the law, to which the speaker removed the clauses from it. However, when the bill was again sent for approval of the governor, it was returned with objections. The bill was again presented by MPA Sajid Ahmad Khan Bhatti with the approval of the speaker, which was again passed with a huge majority.

Addressing the House, the speaker said the government should now complete its work as a lot of time had elapsed. "Under the Constitution, the cabinet is answerable to the House and why not the bureaucracy?