Police official martyred in North Waziristan

MIRANSHAH: A police official embraced martyrdom when motorcyclists opened indiscriminate fire on him at Mir Ali Bazaar on Tuesday. District Police Officer Shafiullah Khan Gandapur said that Sub-Inspector Muhammad Shafiq had come to Miranshah for official work and was going back to his duty station in Shewa when came under attack at Mir Ali Chowk. He said he received multiple bullet injuries and embraced martyrdom on the spot. The attackers fled the scene after committing the crime. The slain police official belonged to TT Madakhel in Spinwam tehsil, the borderland near Pak-Afghan border in Spinwam tehsil in North Waziristan tribal district.