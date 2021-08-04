Religious leaders urged to ensure peace in Muharram

Rawalpindi : The district administration has banned the entry of all religious leaders delivering hate speeches and also banned the use of loudspeakers during Muharram. The decisions were taken in a meeting with religious leaders held in the office of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division on Tuesday.

Ittehad Banul Muslimeen Committee (Punjab) group in the leadership of Mufti Ramzan Sialvi (Khateeb of Data Barbar) was also present on the occasion.

The Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Aqiq Khan, Deputy Commissioners of Jhelum, Attock and Chakwal, Allama Izhar Bukhari, Qari Zahoor Illahi and several other officers and Ulemas were present in the meeting.

Mufti Ramzan Sialvi (Khateeb of Data Barbar) said that we should think collectively rather than individually. We should follow the footsteps of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH), he said. He also said that Muharram educates us to live with peace and tranquillity.

Allama Izhar Bukhari said that Muharram educates us to love and peace with each other.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division said the district administration and the police with the help of organisers of the ‘Ashura’ processions would ensure that all standard operating procedures (SOPs) for curbing the virus are followed.

He said the administration has assured the organisers of ‘majalis’ and processions of providing foolproof security. He directed police officials to adopt advance and pre-emptive steps to ensure arrangements for extending protection and other facilities to the ‘Azadari’ processions and ‘Majalis’.

He said that we and all Ulemas were on the same page to implement peace, love and brotherhood in all societies. Muharram teaches us to bear and to love each other.

DC (Rawalpindi) Aamir Aqiq Khan said that they have banned all religious leaders delivering hate speeches, and advised all not to invite such leaders for delivering hate speeches during Muharram.

The DC said that all traditional licence-holders processions and other rallies would be allowed during the Muharram but organisers were bound to inform the district administration before taking out processions.

He said that unfair use of loudspeakers was strictly banned and violators would be dealt strictly. “No one would be allowed to carry the weapons,” he added. The DC appealed to the ulema, religious notables and citizens to extend cooperation for maintaining religious harmony, peace and tranquillity during the holy month.