33 killed in DR Congo

Kikwit, DR Congo: Thirty-three people died in a horrific collision between a fuel truck and a crowded bus in the Democratic Republic of Congo at the weekend, police said on Monday. The victims were engulfed by a "huge fire sparked by the collision" overnight Saturday in the west of the country, local police captain Antoine Pululu told AFP.