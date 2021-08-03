 
Tue Aug 03, 2021
AFP
August 3, 2021

Mahathir, Anwar shelve rivalry to protest PM

World

AFP
August 3, 2021

Kuala Lumpur: Malaysian political heavyweights Mahathir Mohamed and Anwar Ibrahim put aside long-running animosity and joined an opposition protest on Monday against the shutdown of parliament and demand the country’s embattled premier resign.

The final day of a parliament session, due to take place Monday, has been cancelled after the discovery of several coronavirus cases in the legislature. But rivals accused Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin of using Covid-19 as an excuse to dodge a no-confidence vote that could cause the collapse of his crisis-hit government.

