Hazara highways blocked to protest power loadshedding

MANSEHRA: People from various areas on Monday blocked the Karakoram Highway and Hazara Expressway for traffic to demand an end to the prolonged and unscheduled load shedding at the Battal feeder.

The angry protesters burnt tyres and blocked both arteries to traffic at the Ichrian Interchange. It caused inconvenience to passengers travelling within the Hazara division and between KP and Gilgit-Baltistan.

They remained stuck up in the long queues of vehicles on both sides of the highways in the scorching heat. The protesters raised slogans against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government and Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (Pesco). They refused to clear the strategic arteries when the Assistant Commissioner of Baffa-Pakhal Arshad Mehmood rushed to the spot and held talks with them.