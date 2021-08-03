Tree plantation drive launched at SBBWU

PESHAWAR: Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University Peshawar (SBBWU) on Monday kicked off the plantation drive under the title of “Plant for Pakistan”.

It has been launched to make its active contribution to the government’s drive to achieve the target of green Pakistan by planting 10 billion trees in the country.The inauguration ceremony of the drive was held at the main campus of the university. Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Razia Sultana was the chief guest on the occasion.

Under the Tree plantation drive, 1000 plants as per the requirement of the university were handed over to the university administration by the Forest Department on the occasion. Shafiullah Khan and Gulzar Rehman of the Forest Department were present on the occasion.

The university students delivered speeches on the importance of plantation and its impact on the environment. All the guests, university staff and students also wrote different messages and displayed them. These pertained to their resolve to make the environment clean and green. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Razia Sultana said that the plantation drive was started in university since it shifted to the new campus and now it had become a frequent activity.

She said that the faculty and students of the university were enthusiastic to be part of the 10 billion tree plantation drive, adding they would continue to spread awareness knowing the importance of plantation and its effect on the environment. “We have developed a 10-year strategic plantation plan as planting a tree is not that matter. What matters is a tree is nurtured and taken care of so that it may be beneficial for the environment,” she said.