Pakistan condemns former Canadian minister’s misleading assertions

ISLAMABAD: A spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has strongly condemned the unwarranted comments by former Canadian minister Chris Alexander, making unfounded and misleading assertions about Pakistan’s role in Afghan peace process.

“Such remarks betray a complete lack of understanding of the issue as well as ignorance of facts on ground,” the spokesperson said.

It was reminded that now when the world has acknowledged what Pakistan and PM Imran Khan have consistently maintained about there being no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan and the need for an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement, such gratuitous commentary is deplorable. “The matter has been taken up with the Canadian side. We have urged the Canadian authorities to take steps to address this motivated and malicious smear campaign,” the spokesperson added.