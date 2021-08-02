NGO ships rescue over 400 people from Mediterranean

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Marseille: Three NGOs said on Sunday that they rescued more than 400 people trying to cross the Mediterranean overnight after their boat ran into trouble. The NGOs -- SOS Mediterranee, Sea-Watch and ResQship -- said that their rescue ships, the Ocean Viking, Sea-Watch 3 and Nadir, had picked up the migrants after their "large wooden boat" had begun to take on water.