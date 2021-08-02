 
Woman dies after ‘falling down stairs’

Karachi

 
August 2, 2021

A woman died after apparently falling down the stairs of her home in the Gulshan-e-Iqbal neighbourhood on Sunday, said an official of the Aziz Bhatti police station. The official said that the incident had taken place in Block 10 of the neighbourhood, adding that the body was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for a post-mortem examination. Police identified the woman as 32-year-old Kulsoom, wife of Nizam, saying that her in-laws had claimed that the woman had died after accidentally falling down the stairs.

