PU announces MA results

LAHORE : Punjab University (PU) Examinations Department declared the results of various Masters Degree Programmes on Saturday.
According to details, these exams include MA English Part-I Annual Examination 2020, MA History Part-I Annual Examination 2020, MSc Social Work Part-I Annual Examination 2020, MSc Statistics Part-I Annual Examination 2020, MSc Zoology Part-I Annual Examination 2020 and MSc Information Technology Part-I Annual Examination 2020. The details are also available at www.pu.edu.pk.