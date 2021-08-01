 
Sun Aug 01, 2021
August 1, 2021

PU announces MA results

LAHORE : Punjab University (PU) Examinations Department declared the results of various Masters Degree Programmes on Saturday.

According to details, these exams include MA English Part-I Annual Examination 2020, MA History Part-I Annual Examination 2020, MSc Social Work Part-I Annual Examination 2020, MSc Statistics Part-I Annual Examination 2020, MSc Zoology Part-I Annual Examination 2020 and MSc Information Technology Part-I Annual Examination 2020. The details are also available at www.pu.edu.pk.

