BMX rider Fields out of critical care after brain haemorrhage

TOKYO: Former Olympic BMX racing champion Connor Fields suffered a brain haemorrhage in a crash at the Tokyo Olympics but has been moved out of critical care in hospital, officials said on Saturday.

Fields, who was stretchered off the course after his heavy fall in Friday’s semi-finals, spent the night in the intensive care unit, a USA Cycling statement said.

“The doctors reported that Fields sustained a brain hemorrhage at the venue,” it said.

“After a night in the ICU, the doctors are pleased to report that there has been no additional bleeding, and no new injuries were found.”

Saya Sakakibara, who crashed in the women’s semis and was also stretchered off, was “up and around at the course” later on Friday, the Australian Olympic team said.