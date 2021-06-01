close
Tue Jun 01, 2021
June 1, 2021

Two murderers awarded death sentence by Pindi court

National

June 1, 2021

RAWALPINDI: The District Session Court on Monday awarded a death sentence to two accused in a murder case. Ahmed Razzaq and Safeer Butt were found guilty of killing Saeed Ahmed during an attempted dacoity.

The Additional Session Judge Farkhanda Arshad after recording evidence of the witnesses and final arguments by the defence and prosecution pronounced the verdict. The Court also awarded 17 years imprisonment to both while the convicted will also have to pay a fine of Rs0.6 million each. The case was registered with Saddar Beroni police.

