507 families shifted from Gorano Reservoir vicinity receive Rs100,000

SUKKUR: The Sindh government on Sunday distributed 507 cheques among the residents of the vicinity of Gorano Reservoir under an annual grant scheme.

Reports said the Sindh cabinet had approved the grant for all the married couples living within the one-kilometre vicinity of Gorano Reservoir, who may receive an annual grant of Rs100,000 throughout their lifetime, an estimated period would be 30 years.

The scheme was part of the Thar Coal Project under which the local residents, belonging to the immediate vicinities of the project area, would receive annual grant during their life span. On the other hands, 172 families of New Senhri Dars of Thar Coal Block-II have already been receiving the annual grant of Rs100,000 for the last two years.