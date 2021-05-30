203-kanal state land retrieved from squatters

GUJRANWALA: Teams of Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) and Revenue Department Saturday retrieved 203-kanal state land from squatters in village Nangal Dona Singh.

In village Nangal Dona Singh, the joint teams retrieved 40-kanal land from Khadim Hussain Changar and 163-kanal land from Mushtaq Rajput.

VACCINE REGISTRATION: District Officer Health Gujranwala Dr Sofia Bilal Saturday said the registration of people above 18 years of age has also been started. Talking to reporters, Dr Sofia said under the guidelines of NCOC, from today onwards, all those 30 plus persons, who have registered themselves on 1166 will be provided walk-in vaccination facility and the process of registration of persons above 18 years of age has also been started. She said so far more than 100,000 health workers and general public had been vaccinated in the district and vaccination centers had also been increased to 10, including 4 in Gujranwala tehsil and 2 in every other tehsil of division.

18 DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS COMPLETED: Punjab Municipal Development Fund Company Regional Program Manager Azeem Qadeer Hussain Saturday said under the Punjab Municipal Development Fund Company (PMDFC), 18 out of 30 development projects at a cost of more Rs 96 million have been completed in Kamoke while work on the remaining 12 projects is in final stages.

The Regional Program Manager said streetlights at a cost of over Rs 3.7 million have also been completed while 8 out of 9 schemes have been completed for the renovation of the park and provision of basic recreation and other facilities there at a cost of over Rs 11 million.