Sindh finds accurate discharge during raid on Punjnad Barrage

LAHORE: In an early morning raid on the Panjnad Barrage in the Bahawalpur District, Southern Punjab, officials from the Sindh Irrigation Department found correct measuring of water flows downstream as per reported gauges.

According to an official of the Punjab Irrigation Department, a team from the Sindh Irrigation Department headed by Nazeer Ahmad, XEN Design, Guddu Barrage, made a surprise visit on Saturday to the Panjnad Barrage to ascertain the quantum of flows as per discharges data. He said as per joint recording of water flow measurement by both the visiting team and the local staff, Sindh officials found discharge flows in complete accordance with the data reported by the Punjab Irrigation Department to the Indus River System Authority (IRSA).

The official said Punjab always committed to accuracy and transparency when it comes to the river flow measurement. During the surprise visit, according to a jointly-signed document by both the teams, the outflows from the Punjnad Barrage were recorded at 4,985 cusecs against 5,000 cusecs reported discharges. Police probe Finnish PM’s breakfast bill

HELSINKI: Finland´s police have announced that they will investigate whether the prime minister´s breakfasts have been illegally subsidised using taxpayers´ money.Prime Minister Sanna Marin found herself in hot water on Tuesday when the tabloid ‘Iltalehti’ reported that she has been claiming back about 300 euros ($365) per month for her family´s breakfasts while living at her official residence, Kesaranta.

While opposition figures accused the PM of being left with egg on her face, the 35-year-old head of government insisted that the perk was also given to her predecessors. "As prime minister I have not asked for this benefit nor been involved in deciding on it," Marin said on Twitter. Legal experts consulted by the media subsequently suggested that using taxpayers´ money to pay for the prime minister´s morning meal may in fact contravene Finnish legislation. On Friday, police announced a pre-trial investigation into a possible public-office offence, after receiving a request to probe the issue. "The prime minister has been reimbursed for some meals, even though the wording of the law on ministerial remuneration does not appear to permit this," police said in a statement.