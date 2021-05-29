US diplomat meets COAS for 2nd time in a month

RAWALPINDI: Ms Angela Aggeler, US charge d’ affairs to Pakistan, held the second meeting in a month with General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), here at GHQ on Friday. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, overall regional security situation including recent developments in Afghan peace process and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed. The senior US diplomat appreciated Pakistan’s sincere efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region, especially the Afghan peace process.

Earlier, General Sir Nicholas Patrick, the chief of defence of UK, also met the COAS at GHQ on 10th of this month to discuss developments regarding Afghan peace process prior to their visit to Kabul, the same day. Just two days later, on May 12, the US charge d’ affairs called on General Bajwa at GHQ.