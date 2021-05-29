close
Sat May 29, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
May 29, 2021

NA extends graft ordinance for four months

Top Story

A
APP
May 29, 2021

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: The 33rd session of the National Assembly (NA) was prorogued on Friday after adopting a resolution seeking extension of the National Accountability (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 for a further 120 days.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan, tabled the resolution to extend the National Accountability (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 for a further period of 120 days with effect from June 9, 2021 which was adopted by the House.

Parliamentary Secretary for Finance, Zain Qureshi, responded to a calling attention notice regarding non-granting of compensation to the farmers of drought-affected areas of Tehsil Mankera, Noorpur and Thal of District Bhakkar and Khushab. However, NA Speaker Asad Qaiser referred the matter to the standing committee for further consideration.

Latest News

More From Top Story