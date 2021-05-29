NA extends graft ordinance for four months

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
By News Desk
ISLAMABAD: The 33rd session of the National Assembly (NA) was prorogued on Friday after adopting a resolution seeking extension of the National Accountability (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 for a further 120 days.
Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan, tabled the resolution to extend the National Accountability (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 for a further period of 120 days with effect from June 9, 2021 which was adopted by the House.
Parliamentary Secretary for Finance, Zain Qureshi, responded to a calling attention notice regarding non-granting of compensation to the farmers of drought-affected areas of Tehsil Mankera, Noorpur and Thal of District Bhakkar and Khushab. However, NA Speaker Asad Qaiser referred the matter to the standing committee for further consideration.