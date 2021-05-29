Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank

NABLUS, Palestinian Territories: Israeli forces on Friday shot dead a Palestinian man during clashes in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.

Zakaria Hamayel, 28, was struck by a bullet to the chest in the village of Beita, south of Nablus, during a protest against Israeli settlement expansion on Palestinian land, the ministry said.

The Israeli army did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment. During the anti-settlement demonstration, some Palestinian protesters threw stones at Israeli soldiers, an AFP journalist said. On Tuesday, Israeli forces killed a Palestinian man during a raid in the Al-Amari refugee camp near Ramallah.