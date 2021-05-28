close
Fri May 28, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
May 28, 2021

Bar to get EVMs for polls: Fawad

National

A
APP
May 28, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said the government would provide Electronic Voting Machine (EVMs) to the Punjab Bar Council (PBC) for its elections.

Talking to a delegation of the PBC, he said the Council would be briefed about the electronic voting process along with Advisor to Prime Minister on Parliamentarians Affairs Dr Babar Awan and Senator Barrister Ali Zafar. The PBC delegation had requested biometric voting facility for its elections. Fawad said the government was well aware of the lawyers’ problems and resolving their issues was its top most priority. He said a proposal was under consideration to provide up to Rs1 million loan to young lawyers under the Kamyab Jawan Programme.

Latest News

More From Pakistan