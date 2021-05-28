Bar to get EVMs for polls: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said the government would provide Electronic Voting Machine (EVMs) to the Punjab Bar Council (PBC) for its elections.

Talking to a delegation of the PBC, he said the Council would be briefed about the electronic voting process along with Advisor to Prime Minister on Parliamentarians Affairs Dr Babar Awan and Senator Barrister Ali Zafar. The PBC delegation had requested biometric voting facility for its elections. Fawad said the government was well aware of the lawyers’ problems and resolving their issues was its top most priority. He said a proposal was under consideration to provide up to Rs1 million loan to young lawyers under the Kamyab Jawan Programme.