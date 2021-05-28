close
Fri May 28, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
May 28, 2021

Two killed in Khyber firing

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
May 28, 2021

BARA: Two persons were killed and two others injured over a property dispute in Maidan area of Tirah valley on Thursday, official and local sources said.

Khialmat and Muhammad Wali groups exchanged harsh words and opened fire on each other while also busy in some construction work.

As a result, two persons identified as Muhammad Wali and Muhammad Gul died on the spot while Abdullah and his father Wazir Khan sustained injuries.

The injured were taken to a hospital in Peshawar where they were said to be in critical condition. Soon after the incident, the police and local elders reached the place.

