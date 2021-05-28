Call for Centre’s intervention over ‘alarming’ state of affairs in Sindh

The opposition leader in the Provincial Assembly of Sindh has submitted a report to the prime minister about the “worst” law and order situation in various regions of the province, claiming that the “alarming” state of affairs presents an urgent need for intervention by the federal government and its institutions.

PA opposition leader Haleem Adil Shaikh, who is also the central vice-president of the PM Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, spent four days in various districts of northern Sindh and compiled the report on the basis of his field visits, according to a press release.

The report, which was reviewed by The News, states that over 250 people have been killed in Sindh’s two regions — Sukkur and Larkana — in the past three months.

In the most recent incident, 10 people of the Chachar tribe were killed in District Kashmore-Kandhkot during a tribal clash on the third day of Eidul Fitr.

The report claimed that due to the politicisation of the police, patronage, political clientelism and a systematically corrupt provincial government, Sindh is facing a very troubling law and order situation. Dozens are murdered every month as a result of gang and tribal violence, read the report.

“The violent nexus is able to operate due to its connection with the political elite of the province of Sindh, who in turn control the police of Sindh as a consequence of the Police Order of 2019.”

Expressing sorrow over the martyrdom of three policemen in District Shikarpur, Shaikh said in the report that dacoits had attacked the armoured personnel carrier (APC) of the police with a rocket launcher.

He said that the penetration of bullets into the police APC is quite worrisome, and demanded an inquiry by the National Accountability Bureau and other institutions about the “massive corruption” in the purchase of APCs for the Sindh police.

He also demanded an investigation to find out how these gangs are able to procure such advanced weapons. He pointed out that the financial foundation of the criminal gangs is made possible by their illegal occupation of lakes in the Kutcha areas.

“If the government is able to seize these illegal lands and put a halt on their economic activities, we can weaken their financial backbone,” he suggested. “The Rangers and the army might need to be used to carry out such operations, as the police are either under the influence of the gangs or too scared to intervene.”

Shaikh’s report also demanded the removal of the Sindh police chief, claiming that the police are heavily involved with dacoits and complicit in many of their crimes. He said that the police need to conduct a strategically planned operation against these criminal gangs, suggesting that police units such as the Special Security Unit, the Rapid Response Force and commandos that are often used for security at the Bilawal House in Karachi need to be sent in the areas at risk.

“The local police of those specific regions should not be used because if they kill one of the gang members, the gang usually targets and kills their families and makes life unbearable for them.”

He suggested an immediate crackdown on the sale and purchase of illegal weapons, coupled with an operation to inspect the sources of images and videos that emerge on social media displaying the use of weapons by civilians, including young children.

He also suggested a rehabilitation programme by the Ministry of Human Rights or any other relevant government institution that caters to the mental health of kids who have been exposed to violence and might develop violent tendencies in the future.

“If the Chhotu gang in Punjab can be eliminated, the gangs working in Sindh can be eliminated too if they are seriously and systematically targeted. There is an imminent need to provide relief to Sindh, as the situation is getting out of hand with every passing day.”