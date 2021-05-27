Olympic hammer bronze medallist Sophie Hitchon retires

LONDON: Olympic bronze medal-winning hammer thrower Sophie Hitchon has announced her retirement from athletics.

The 29-year-old won a surprise bronze in Rio in 2016 and also took Commonwealth bronze in Glasgow in 2014, as well as gold at the World Junior and European Under-23 Championships and Commonwealth Youth Games.

“It has not been a decision I have taken lightly, but I am satisfied it’s right for me at this time and I’m leaving the sport on the right terms,” she said.

“I’ve always wanted to put in the best possible performance, always pushed myself to be challenging for medals or improving my best.

“But I’ve not been able to get myself in a position where I feel able to compete at that level again, and I only want to do it if I can be at my best.

“I’m really happy with what I have achieved in my event.

“I’ve done what no British woman has ever done before in hammer throwing and I’ve competed at and won medals at the highest level. It’s a sad day in some ways but also a happy day as I know I’ve made the right decision.”