AFC Wimbledon striker Joe Pigott ‘looking for a new challenge’

LONDON: Joe Pigott has turned down the offer of a new deal at AFC Wimbledon.

The 27-year-old striker, who scored 54 goals for the club after signing from Maidstone in 2018, is “looking for a new challenge”.

In a message to fans, published on the Sky Bet League One club’s website, Pigott said: “This has been the toughest decision of my career and I’ve decided that I will be looking for a new challenge.

“The rise this club has had since reforming has been remarkable and to help play a part in stabilising the club in League One has been a pleasure.

“It hasn’t been easy at times, but the spirit of the club always shined through in the end. Everyone at the club should be very excited for the future.

“I will miss everyone working at the club dearly. I’m sad to be leaving my home, but excited for what the future holds. I’m sure we will cross paths soon. Will miss you all.”

Boss Mark Robinson said: “It is obviously disappointing to lose Joe, but I honestly believe it’s been a very difficult decision for him to make after what he was a part of in the last four months.

“He asked for time, and it was not an instant decision. Fundamentally though he needs to do what he believes is right for him in the next stage of his football challenge.

“Joe has done brilliantly for our club and we would not be a League One club without his contribution.”