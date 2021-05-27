Juve director Paratici leaving club after 11 years

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MILAN: Juventus chief football officer Fabio Paratici is leaving the dethroned Serie A champions after 11 years, the Turin club confirmed on Wednesday.
Paratici’s contract will not be renewed when it expires on June 30.
The nine-time reigning champions finished fourth in Serie A this season, exiting the Champions League in the last-16, and snatching a berth in next season’s competition on the final day.
“They were wonderful years of professional growth and strong emotions,” said Paratici. “An important chapter of my career closes, as I await new challenges.”
The 48-year-old joined from Sampdoria in 2010 initially as coordinator of the technical area, moving up to take his current position after Giuseppe Marotta was sacked in 2018.