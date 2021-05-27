Babar retains top ODI spot

KARACHI: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam continues to occupy the top ODI batsman ranking, ahead of Indian skipper Virat Kohli, according to the latest ranking update by the ICC.

Last month, Babar snatched the top spot from Kohli, accumulating 865 rating points after scoring 228 runs in the series against South Africa.

Kohli had held the top spot for over three years before Babar replaced him. The Indian captain has 857 rating points. Indian Rohit Sharma occupies third spot with 825 rating points.