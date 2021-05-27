close
Thu May 27, 2021
AFP
May 27, 2021

Jacob Zuma

World

AFP
May 27, 2021

Pietermaritzburg, South Africa: South Africa’s former president Jacob Zuma pleaded not guilty on Wednesday in a much-postponed corruption case dating back more than two decades. The 79-year-old faces 16 charges of fraud, graft and racketeering relating to a 1999 purchase of fighter jets, patrol boats and military gear from five European arms firms for 30 billion rand, then the equivalent of nearly $5 billion.

