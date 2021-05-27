FB, Instagram

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
San Francisco: Facebook and Instagram on Wednesday announced plans to let users stop displaying "like" tallies racked up by posts, letting people opt out of seeking status through the approval of others. The two platforms will let users shun ‘like’ counts completely or just keep such tallies to themselves, according to Instagram chief Adam Mosseri. "People will be able to decide if they want to see like counts or not," Mosseri said in a briefing.