Thu May 27, 2021
AFP
May 27, 2021

Qatar announces $500m for Gaza

World

AFP
May 27, 2021

Doha: Qatar announced on Wednesday it would provide $500 million for Gaza’s reconstruction, after the Palestinian enclave was battered by Israeli air strikes in 11 days of hostilities launched by the Jewish state. "The state of Qatar announces $500 million in support for the reconstruction of Gaza," Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani tweeted.

