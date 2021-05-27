CM promises health facility for all by December

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the universal health coverage programme has started from Layyah and every citizen will be provided with this facility by December.

MNAs Abdul Majeed Khan Niazi, Malik Niaz Ahmed Jhakkar, provincial minister Dr Akhtar Malik, SACM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, MPAs Malik Ahmad Ali Aulakh, Muhammad Tahir Randhawa, Sardar Shahab Uddin, Syed Rafaqat Ali and others called on Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at Circuit House, Layyah on Wednesday.

They welcomed the launch of the universal health coverage programme from Layyah adding that it would provide free, quality treatment facilities to the common man.The chief minister assured of early resolving the constituency related problems adding that genuine issues would be resolved at any cost and no one would be allowed to create any hurdle in this regard. Today is an important occasion when a historic step has been taken to facilitate the disfranchised strata, he added.

The universal health coverage programme has started from Layyah and every citizen will be provided with this facility by December. The progress has reached a remote city like Layyah and a development package valuing billions of rupees has been chalked out for Layyah, he told. The chief minister regretted that public deprivations were intensified due to neglecting Layyah in the past and people were befooled with empty slogans. The government will continue to spend resources for the development of neglected areas, he continued.