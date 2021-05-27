tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pietermaritzburg, South Africa: South Africa’s former president Jacob Zuma pleaded not guilty on Wednesday in a much-postponed corruption case dating back more than two decades. The 79-year-old faces 16 charges of fraud, graft and racketeering relating to a 1999 purchase of fighter jets, patrol boats and military gear from five European arms firms for 30 billion rand, then the equivalent of nearly $5 billion.