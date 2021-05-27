Qatar announces $500m for Gaza

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Doha: Qatar announced on Wednesday it would provide $500 million for Gaza’s reconstruction, after the Palestinian enclave was battered by Israeli air strikes in 11 days of hostilities launched by the Jewish state. "The state of Qatar announces $500 million in support for the reconstruction of Gaza," Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani tweeted.