Ethiopia says 22 officials assassinated in Tigray

Addis Ababa: Ethiopia said on Wednesday that 22 officials from the interim administration in the country’s Tigray region had been killed by forces loyal to its former ruling party during the six-month conflict there.
A government statement said 20 others had been "kidnapped" and four more "wounded and hospitalised."