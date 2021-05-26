Virus claims 92 lives: Corona positivity ratio falls to lowest level

News Desk

By ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's coronavirus positivity ratio has dropped to the lowest level in 10 weeks as the country reported a 4.82 percent positivity rate Tuesday after 2,253 new infections and 92 deaths over the 24 hours.

The country had reported an 8.5 percent average positivity rate during the last 30 days. As per official figures provided by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the total caseload of the country now stands at 905,852.

About 813,855 people have recovered from the virus in the country so far with the number of active cases in Pakistan standing at 62,295, Geo News reported. Although coronavirus cases are decreasing across the country, Sindh is reporting a spike in infections resulting in stringent restrictions imposed by authorities across the province.

According to the NCOC, the total number of coronavirus patients in Sindh has reached 310,557, while 4,936 people have died from the infection so far.