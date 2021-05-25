PM reaffirms govt highest priority to CPEC

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday reaffirmed the highest priority accorded by the government to China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the firm commitment to expeditiously complete CPEC projects, which will open up tremendous opportunities for increased economic growth and development in the region and beyond.

In this connection, Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong called on Imran Khan. The subjects covered during the meeting included Pakistan-China bilateral relations, including CPEC; 70thanniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties; vaccine cooperation; and high-level bilateral exchanges.

The prime minister appreciated Chinese leadership and conveyed his warm greetings for President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Keqiang. Emphasising the time-tested all-weather strategic co-operative partnership, the prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s deep commitment to further enhance and broaden Pakistan-China ties.

The prime minister recalled his earlier telephone conversation with Premier Li Keqiang on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic ties, which is the reflection of excellent cooperation between Pakistan and China.

The Chinese ambassador extended President Xi Jinping’s invitation to the Imran Khan to participate in the ‘CPC and World Political Parties Summit’, to be held in July 2021. The prime minister accepted the invitation to attend the virtual event.

Ambassador Nong Rong reassured that China will continue to firmly support Pakistan in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and accords high priority to help address Pakistan’s requirements. It was agreed to continue with the momentum of high-level bilateral exchanges to further solidify strategic cooperative gains between the two countries.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday said that the role of the Council Islamic Ideology (CII) was important in establishing Pakistan on the lines of the state of Madina. “The two golden principles of the state of Madina, which include justice and public welfare, can guarantee our progress,” the prime minister observed during a meeting with Chairman of the Council Dr Qibla Ayaz and members who met him here.

Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noorul Haq Qadri, Minister of State Farrukh Habib, Special Assistant Dr Shahbaz Gill and Special Representative Maulana Tahir Ashrafi were present in the meeting. “Unfortunately, no leader has ever thought of making Pakistan a true Islamic welfare state. I started politics only to serve the poor by applying the principles of the state of Madina. I have looked closely at the West and have come to the conclusion that only by following the guiding principles of Islam and the Sunnah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), can Pakistan become a prosperous and developed country,” he noted.

He emphasised, “The Western values are different from ours and our young generation needs guidance in this regard.”