Board exams to be held after June 20

ISLAMABAD: The Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Committee (IPEMC) unanimously decided on Monday to hold examinations after June 20, and the announcement to this

effect would be made by the provinces.

The 29th IPEMC meeting was chaired by Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood, and participated by all the provincial education ministers as well as of Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir along with the secretaries.

The IPEMC reviewed in detail the possible operations for conducting examinations across the country and decided that exams should be started after June 20, and the announcement in that regard would be made by the provinces. Regarding summer vacations, the IPEMC decided that it would be in limited numbers so that the students could cover their syllabus. Chairman IPEMC Shafqat Mahmood urged all the federating units to ensure timely vaccination of teachers, monitoring staff, and other managing staff. He said those who did not have vaccination certificate would not be called for invigilation.

In the light of decisions taken by the Council of Common Interests, the IPEMC also exchanged views on the matter of transfer of National Commission for Human Development and Basic Education Community Schools staff to the provinces after June 30. Mahmood asked the provinces to issue notification for the purpose.

During the meeting, the National Education Assessment Framework was also given approval and shared with the provinces. Those who attended the meeting included Executive Director Higher Education Commission Dr Shaista Sohail, Director General Federal Government Educational Institutions Cant and Garrison Maj General Asghar, Secretary Inter Board Committee of Chairmen Dr Ghulam Ali Mallah, Chairman Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Qaisar Alam and Chairperson Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority Zia Batool.