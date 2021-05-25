Anti-vaccine diatribe

Around the world, the vaccination drive against the deadly Covid-19 is in full swing. Those countries which have vaccinated a large percentage of the population are slowly returning to pre-Covid-19 normalcy – they are easing restrictions on travel and social gatherings. It is unfortunate, and even tragic, that even though the government of Pakistan is aggressively carrying out the vaccination programme to save precious lives, a section of society is misguiding innocent Pakistanis and spreading all sorts of rumours about the Covid-19 vaccine. For these conspiracy theorists, social media is a great platform to spread their lies. First, there was a viral video on social media in which a person showed how a magnet was attracted to the site of the injection on the person’s arm. Now, there are videos that show that the vaccinated area on the arm can power an electric bulb. Such misguided and ridiculous posts on social media must immediately be taken done. The authorities concerned should start awareness campaigns to inform people that such videos are fake. This propaganda will put the life of people in danger, who will not get vaccinated out of fear. The authorities should also announce heavy fines and severe punishment for those who are involved in spreading such rumours. Pakistanis never really question conspiracy theories and easily accept them. We have been unable to eradicate polio from our country because of similar rumours that discourage people from getting the vaccine. We should report all such posts on social media which suggest that the Covid-19 vaccine is harmful or has dangerous side effects.

Aamir Aqil

Lahore