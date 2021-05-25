MQM-P says urban areas of Sindh cannot prosper unless PPP’s ‘pro-Sindhudesh’ govt overthrown

Reiterating their demand for the creation of more provinces in the country, leaders of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Monday alleged that the corrupt government of Sindh had completely failed to provide basic facilities to the residents of the province.

Addressing a press conference, MQM-P Senior Deputy Convener Aamir Khan said Sindh’s devastated urban areas would not develop unless the Pakistan Peoples Party’s ‘corrupt and pro-Sindhudesh’ government was overthrown.

MQM-P leaders Kunwar Naveed Jamil, Muhammad Hussain and Abdul Haseeb accompanied Khan at the press conference held at the party’s headquarters in Bahadurabad. He said that Karachi provided 70 per cent revenue to Pakistan and 95 per cent revenue to Sindh but in return, it got a mere 5 per cent share.

The Sindh government did nothing for the urban and rural parts of the province and it especially destroyed the infrastructure of Karachi, the MQM-P leader said. He added that dozens of localities, including Baldia Town, New Karachi, North Karachi, Federal B Area, and Orangi Town, were longing for water while the water tanker mafia was ruling the city.

He bemoaned the fact that residents of Karachi were forced to buy water despite poverty and unemployment. “For years, the MQM-P’s mayor was not given resources and powers,” he said. “Today, 10 months have passed since the end of the local government system. With all the resources and powers, the PPP could not do anything for the urban areas of Sindh and Karachi.”