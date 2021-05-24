Corona situation being monitored closely: Dr Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE:Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said Covid-19 situation in Punjab is being monitored closely and based on analysis of data, adding all-out resources are being utilised to control the pandemic.

Speaking at a press conference during her visit to Sports Complex Vaccination Centre Rawalpindi and a progress review at the Rawalpindi Institute of Urology, the minister said that in the last 24 hours, Punjab reported 901 Corona cases and 24 people lost their lives.

The minister was flanked by Vice-Chancellor Rawalpindi Medical University Professor Dr Omar and other faculty members.

The minister said, “So far we have reported 3,33,958 cases and 9,768 people have lost lives. In the last 24 hours, 28,973 tests have been performed. Overall Punjab has performed 49,597,14 tests and the current positivity ratio is 16 pc in Punjab. As per latest figures, in District Rajanpur the positivity ratio is 30pc, in Layyah 23 pc, Okara 23 pc, Pakpattan 20pc, Sahiwal 19pc, Muzaffargarh 17pc, Vehari 17pc, Khanewal 15 pc, Chakwal 15pc, Gujrat 11pc, Nankana Sahib 11pc, Khushab 10pc, Rahimyar Khan 10pc and Lodhran 9pc. In Punjab’s 2922 reserved beds for Corona, patients are under treatment at 502 beds. In DHQs and THQs, 8 ventilators are occupied from 111 reserved for COVID-19 patients. In Multan’s areas, 736 people have been placed under smart lockdowns.”

She said, “Corona SOPs are being strictly enforced. Extension has been made in lockdown from May 22 to June 15 under which commercial activities have been barred from 8pm onwards. Businesses will be closed on Saturday and Sunday. Indoor marriages, marquees, halls, community centers and event halls will be completely closed. From 1st June, outdoor gatherings will be allowed with upper limit of 150 people provided SOPs are followed. Indoor dining will be fully banned and outdoor dining shall be allowed from 24th May. All recreational spots will remain closed and walking and jogging tracks shall be kept open with SOPs. Mask wearing will be ensured at public spots. Government offices will be allowed to operate with 50 pc capacity. There will be complete ban on cinema halls and theatres. All shrines will remain closed. All outdoor and indoor gatherings shall remain closed. Contact sports, festivals and cultural and social events shall remain closed. All transport shall be allowed with 50pc capacity whereas there will be complete ban on inter provincial transport. Indoor Gyms will remain closed and from May 24, tourism will be allowed with compliance corona SOPs. Railway service shall be allowed with 70 pc of capacity.”

The minister appealed to people to ensure compliance with SOPs. In Punjab government hospitals, adequate oxygen is available for Corona patients. She said industry sector was supporting the government. In Punjab government hospitals, generators are being installed. People can save themselves by prevention and precaution.

The minister said, “Through media, people are following SOPs. The pace of vaccination has been doubled in the province. So far we have vaccinated more than 2.8 million people. On daily basis more than 125,000 people are being vaccinated. Currently we have around 1.4 million doses of vaccines available. We are providing Sinopharm, Cansino, Sinovec and Astra Zenica to people. According to NCOC instructions, the target of vaccination is being achieved. In Rawalpindi, four vaccination centers are working. Six more centers are being opened. According to directions from Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, all journalists of the province are being vaccinated. Vaccination centres have been set up in many Press Clubs. For disabled and handicapped home vaccination service is available. So far more than 7,000 people have been provided home vaccination services. An amount of Rs1.5 billion has been earmarked for vaccine procurement. So far from the among registered people, 37pc people are from over 70 years of age category, 46 pc from over 60 years of age, 37 pc over 50 and 19 pc are from over 40 years of age and 5 pc people from over 30 category have been vaccinated. In the 50 plus category, 100pc people shall be vaccinated. We are appealing to people to get vaccinated.”

To a question, she said dengue situation is being regularly monitored and civil administration has been mobilised for anti-dengue activities. In Punjab, dengue cases are increasing somewhere like 2019. All commissioners and deputy commissioners have been asked to personally supervise activities and call meeting. Third party evaluation shall also be done. Lahore has witnessed a decrease in positivity ratio and Civil Administration is working to control cases in Lahore and Rawalpindi. Flights have been reduced at airports due to Corona cases, she said and added that rapid testing was being performed at airports.

She said she spent all life in Pakistan and eight successful surgical procedures have been performed on her in Pakistan. Pakistan, she added, has good doctors. Nawaz Sharif was provided best quality treatment in a government hospital for 14 days, she said and assured Shahbaz Sharif that best quality treatment will be provided in government hospital and Allah Almighty will give them good health. She said action has been taken against Mayo Hospital guard who was found giving treatment to a patient.