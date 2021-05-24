POA body meets on 31st to finalise Pak contingent for Olympics

ISLAMABAD: The Executive Committee of the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) is all set to meet on May 31 to give final touches to the contingent bound for the Tokyo Olympics.

It has been learnt that the POA is busy these days making arrangements and giving final touches to the contingent for its participation in the Olympics.

“We have convened a meeting of POA’s Executive Council on May 31 to finalise the contingent that will represent the country in the Tokyo Olympics starting from July 23. Almost all the qualification rounds have been finalised barring one odd spot, we have almost got final list of the athletes, who are to represent the country in the mega event,” one of the POA officials said.

He added that an important in-house meeting is also scheduled for May 29, to prepare the list and present it for the committee’s approval on May 31.

“We have convened an in-house meeting on May 29 to ink all the arrangements that will be presented for committee’s approval. All the arrangements are being made for the team’s departure and lodging in Tokyo. We are in constant touch with the organisers in Tokyo and busy seeking their guidance and help in completing different important measures that will be taken for all athletes for their last days stay in Pakistan, their traveling and participation in different events of the Games,” the official said.

The POA has already forwarded the names of players, athletes to the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) for their early vaccination.

“In a recent IOC meeting, it was stressed that all the member countries will get their contingent vaccinated at the earliest and if any country faces any problem regarding vaccination, it must get back to the IOC which is ready to make timely arrangements.”

John Coates, the Chair of the IOC’s Coordination Commission for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, said in a communique: “It has become clearer than ever that these Games will be safe for everyone participating and the Japanese people. With the Opening Ceremony of the Olympic Games just less than two months away, we are now fully in operational delivery mode. After nearly eight years of hard work and planning, the finish line is within touching distance. It is a testament to the hard work of the Tokyo 2020 organisers, including the Japanese Government, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, and the Japanese people, that we are able to look towards the Opening Ceremony on 23 July with such confidence.”

The POA official added that the IOC, Games Organising Committee and all the NOCs are in constant touch and will stay in touch till the time the respective contingents reach the Olympic Village safe and sound.