K-2 a step towards sustainable energy supply; more nuclear reactors needed: CISS

Islamabad : The Center for International Strategic Studies (CISS) Saturday hailed the inauguration of Karachi Nuclear Power Plant Unit 2 (K-2) as a major step towards achieving sustainable energy goals and enhancing energy security.

CISS, the think tank specializing in nuclear issues, underscored the need for constructing additional nuclear reactors to help meet its rising energy demands as they curb greenhouse gas emissions and climate change through low-carbon electricity generation.

Pakistan is one of the countries in the region that is most vulnerable to climate change. Climate change, it is feared, could heavily impact Pakistan’s water supply and consequently the country’s energy supply as 34 percent of power generation is based on hydropower.

Director General of International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi, the think tank recalled, in his message on the occasion of K-2 inauguration, had appreciated Pakistan’s steady progress towards global climate change and the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. He had also emphasized that nuclear option is a clean source of energy and the leading one in reducing climate change.

The Chairman of the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) Muhammad Naeem, while echoing that sentiment at the CISS webinar titled ‘Sustainable Development through Nuclear and Space Technologies in Pakistan’, said that nuclear power is safe to operate and the inauguration K-2 is a milestone in the Pakistan’s quest to increase the share of clean nuclear energy in national and global mix. He announced that another plant of 1100 MW output will become functional in the next 8-10 months. Both K-2 and K-3 power plants will provide 2200 MWs of uninterrupted and clean electricity to the national grid for the next 80 years.

Minister Mir Shabbir Ali Bijarani acknowledged the contribution of nuclear energy in the socio-economic development of Sindh and Karachi as a metropolitan city and economic hub. Bijrani said, KANUPP’s inauguration was a milestone in the energy security of country.

The Chairman of SUPARCO Major General Amer Nadeem emphasized the positive and beneficial impact of space activities on the everyday life and wellbeing of people. To contribute to global sustainable development goals, SUPARCO is utilizing space technology and its applications with full commitment.

Wang Yong Fu, Head of China Zhongyuan Engineering Corporation (CZEC), assured China’s technical support to Pakistan for projects related to nuclear energy and related peaceful applications sectors.

The Executive Director of CISS Ambassador Naqvi emphasized the increasing role of peaceful use of nuclear and space capabilities in pursuit of socio-economic development.

Dr. Ansar Parvez, former Chairman of PAEC, argued that the peaceful application of nuclear technology in Pakistan is helping to pursue UN SDGs. The benefits of nuclear technology expand to different fields including medicine, health, agriculture, industry, water resource management and electricity production.

Other speakers reiterated that to keep pace with technological advancements across the globe, effective utilization of nuclear and space technologies is crucial for national development.