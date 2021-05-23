Mayo Hospital security guard arrested for performing surgery

LAHORE : Gawalmandi police have arrested a security guard of Mayo Hospital for performing surgery impersonating a qualified doctor.

On May 17, a woman, Shamim Begum Mayo, was taken to the hospital for treatment of her back wound. The patient was shifted to surgical tower due to emergency. The accused, Waheed Butt, a security guard, met the patient’s family posing as a doctor and agreed to the operation for a few thousand rupees. He operated on a back injury in collaboration with an OT technician. After receiving fee for the operation, a separate security fee was set for bandage at home. The security guard went to the house and performed two bandages and collected money. The woman’s wound worsened with blood and pain and she was brought back to the emergency room of the hospital where the truth revealed. The hospital administration handed over the fake doctor to the police. The OT technician who accompanied the fake doctor was sacked.